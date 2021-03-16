Advertisement

New COVID-19 variant reported at Eastern Kentucky nursing home

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack reported that a new COVID-19 variant was detected at a nursing home in Eastern Kentucky.

The governor and Dr. Stack did not confirm which nursing home tested positive, but did report that 41 people, 14 staff and 27 residents, had recently tested positive at this nursing home.

They added that the majority of staff and members at the facility were vaccinated and suspect that an unvaccinated person brought COVID-19 into the facility.

This is a developing story, we will update you once more info becomes available.

