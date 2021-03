HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tabitha Grace Mitchell is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Tabitha is a senior at Prestonsburg High School where she has a 4.09 GPA.

She is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa College Honors Society, made the All-A District Championship for soccer, and is on the Dean’s List at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

