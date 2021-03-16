Mild and breezy day ahead, storms arrive late Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might have to dodge a raindrop or two today, the big story will be the warm wind that will send our temperatures upward.

Today and Tonight

Cloudy skies will be the name of the game on this Tuesday. I’m hopeful some sunshine will try to sneak through at times. It will definitely be a breezy day ahead of the action later this week. Winds will gust up to 20 mph or better out of the southwest, which should push everyone toward the 70-degree mark this afternoon. While I think most folks stay dry, I can’t completely rule out a stray shower chance today and tonight.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping to near 50. Some of the valleys could make it into the 40s if we have fewer clouds.

Don’t forget about the tornado drills today! Virginia is at 9:45 a.m., Kentucky at 10:15 a.m. and West Virginia is at 11 a.m.

Extended Forecast

While St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday starts dry, it will not end that way. We should see some early sunshine before the clouds take over. Our rain chances will hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours ahead of the cold front and highs will soar into the low 70s.

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning and some of them could be on the stronger side. We’re also getting more concerned about the potential for heavy rain that could lead to some minor flooding issues in the same time period. The good news is that after Thursday morning, the rain chances become more scattered as the cold front moves through the region. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and that they can wake you up if you are sleeping.

Highs Thursday look to be in the upper 60s before falling into the mid-40s for overnight lows. After some early rain chances on Friday, skies will start to clear, but temperatures will struggle to get back into the low to mid-50s for highs.

The weekend forecast still looks amazing. Spring officially starts at 5:37 Saturday morning.

