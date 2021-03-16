Loaded gun discovered by TSA at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration reported a loaded gun was found at McGhee Tyson airport Monday morning.

An official release said a Smith & Wesson handgun with a loaded magazine was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Airport police immediately took the bag and escorted the passenger away from the airport security checkpoint.

“Security is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft,” said a release from a TSA spokesperson.

Officials issued a reminder to travelers that guns may be transported only when they are unloaded and in a checked bag.

