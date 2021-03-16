Lee County business officials working to stay afloat despite structural damage

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many businesses in the Lee County area have closed their doors following extensive flood damage, but county officials remain hopeful that some will stay open.

“What I believe is going to happen is they’re going to stay in Lee County, we’re going to continue, this community is going to continue to grow,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said.

One of those businesses is Juniper Health, which recently re-opened its doors on Main Street.

“Our dental facility is back open and online,” Dr. Derek Hamilton said. “Currently, we sustained significant damage to our medical facility and two of our administrative sights. The employees affected have been temporarily relocated.”

Hamilton said that they do not plan on going anywhere and will continue to serve the community any way that they can.

“We have full intentions of being back in Beattyville in the foreseeable future and looking forward to it,” Hamilton said.

The same cannot be said for other buildings that were heavily damaged, however. Los Two Brothers is among the group that plans to stay in Beattyville.

“I know at least five that’s not coming back so that gives me more hope to open this one so I don’t let the community down,” Alexis Townsend said.

With hope in sight, community members are looking forward to the future as they begin the rebuilding process.

“We are one community; we’re all neighbors and we all want everybody to be successful,” Caudill said. “And we’ll be here for you just like the people of Kentucky, the United States who have been coming in for the last two weeks have been here for all of us.”

