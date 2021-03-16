Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks to avoid bills for unsuccessful impeachment

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Attorneys for the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office have filed a federal lawsuit to avoid bills of more than $60,000.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the suit filed Monday seeks to strike down the state law under which the three groups of petitioners were billed, saying it violates their Constitutional rights.

Among other things, the lawsuit says it penalizes the petitioners for the content of their speech.

State law says anyone who brings an unsuccessful impeachment petition is responsible for the costs associated with it.

The lawsuit asks a judge to bar collection of the fees and strike down the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After arresting Jerry Shepherd on DUI charges, police said troopers with KSP found more than...
KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend
police lights
Sheriff: Two bodies found, deaths appear to be drug-related
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations
Diabetic ‘relieved’ Kentucky’s 1C expansion is inclusive

Latest News

Bill would lower cost of insulin for Kentuckians
Kentucky lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some
Money
Research: Kentucky women continue to earn less than men
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Tuesday COVID-19 news conference
Showers return Wednesday, thunderstorms possible Thursday