KSP: Man arrested on trafficking charges in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Trooper with Kentucky State Police responded to complaints of a car blocking the loading dock of a Quality Foods in Elkhorn City Tuesday morning.

The Trooper says when they arrived at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 460 and Highway 195, the man attempted to pull away but was stopped by a concrete barrier.

Following a search, the trooper says they found 1.25 ounces of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

33-year-old Robert Miller of Salyersville was arrested on a number of charges and sent to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.