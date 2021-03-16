HCTC hosting discussion panel regarding racism

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the topic entitled, ”Racism is a Learned Behavior; Why Can’t We Unlearn It?” the panel was put together by the school’s Equity and Inclusion Council.

Several panelists including Dr. Aaron Thompson, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Executive Director; Porter G. Peeples, Sr. Lexington Urban League President/CEO; Emily Jones Hudson, CommonBond Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor and Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center Executive Director; Ashyya Robinson, TRIO Student Support Services Emerging Scholars Program at Berea College; and Jamaica Miller, Hazard Community and Technical College Student Ambassador, will be discussing the topic and at the end will hold a questionnaire.

President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon is moderating the event, and she says it is not meant to be political.

“We are simply having and honest and frank discussion about how we can as individuals and also how we can do better as educational institutions,” HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon said.

The panel will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on March 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the link to join is: https://tinyurl.com/3jta99pn

Anyone with questions can call (606) 487-3100.

