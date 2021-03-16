Elementary school in Hazard participates in statewide tornado drill

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Roy G. Eversole Elementary School, along with several schools across Kentucky, participated in Tuesday’s statewide tornado drill.

Principle Daniel Howard says he was thankful for a quick and effortless drill.

“We expect to be the best at everything, academics, athletics, and even a tornado drill. We want to be the best and that’s because of our staff and our teachers...they explain to these kids, this may happen, it may not happen, but we want to be ready,” Principle Daniel Howard said.

Maggie Davidson is a second-grade teacher at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School and she was worried for hiccups due to new faces.

“We have some new teachers, and we even have some new students too. I was surprised and I was very proud that everybody knew where to go and they knew what to do,” Second Grade Teacher Maggie Davidson said.

Davidson says it was a smooth operation because of months of preparation.

“We do try to let them know beforehand about drills and the importance of drills and how they teach us safety and where to go during those drills and we have practiced them a little bit before and talked about them,” Davidson said.

Howard says he was proud of the kids for understanding the severity of the situation.

“We try to keep them as calm as we can, you want to keep them calm and to have them understand, this is why we do this. It’s not to scare you but you need to be prepared and be ready,” Howard said.

Maggie says she thinks it gives the children a sense of normalcy, despite the pandemic.

“Like they remember this stuff from years before the pandemic happened. Even though it is kind of scary to talk about a tornado drill, it does give them a sense of familiarity and they remember this stuff,” Davidson said.

Howard says he wants to thank his students and staff. The tornado drill lasted only five minutes.

