Colon cancer survivor shares personal story to spread awareness

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2019 Somerset Native Ashley Loudermilk started feeling fatigued but thought what she was experiencing was just part of being a busy mom with three kids.

“No matter what I did, I was always tired. You know three kids, work, I was just ragged. So I tried to go to bed earlier and no matter how much rest I got, I was still tired,” she said.

But it is when she started losing weight and passing bloody stools, her boyfriend Daniel Meadows encouraged her to see a doctor.

“I told her. I said you probably need to go to your family doctor and see if they can check you out and maybe you know tell you what’s going on or possibly refer you somewhere so you can be checked to see what could be causing that,” he said.

After performing a colonoscopy, doctors found a mass and diagnosed Loudermilk with stage three colon cancer at just 35 years old.

“I didn’t cry. I didn’t panic. I was in shock. I didn’t... I was like what... you know it didn’t feel real,” Loudermilk said.

As she received treatments for months, she says having support meant everything to her during this time.

“You know if you care about a person ... in that way, you’re going to do whatever you’re able to do. You know, mentally, emotionally, to help them get through that point,” Meadows said.

Now in remission, she says she encourages others to stay on top of their health.

“Every second that you can get soon to find out what’s wrong or see if it’s treatable or if people get scanned, they can even prevent this from getting to you know stage two, three or four,” she said.

Loudermilk says this month is special to those who have fought or are currently fighting colon cancer and it stresses the importance of regular screenings and awareness.

