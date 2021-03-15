With clock winding down on 2021 legislative session, Kentucky Senate passes budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With this year’s regular legislative session winding down, the Kentucky Senate passed a one-year budget plan.

The bill passed with 30 “yes” votes, zero “no” votes, but six lawmakers did pass and several did not vote.

Lawmakers had to pass another spending plan because what they passed last year expires in June.

The current plan does not include any money coming in from the latest federal COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden signed last week.

Kentucky is on tap for billions in COVID-19 relief money and some lawmakers said they want to avoid feeling like a kid in a candy store.

“So we need to make big investments for the future of the commonwealth. Not like a kid who just got $20 in his birthday card from Grandma,” Senator Christian McDaniel, R- Taylor Mill, said.

Some decisions with the first relief act were handled by Governor Andy Beshear, but when drawing up this year’s spending plan, they did not bank on any federal American Rescue Plan money.

“So I think we are going to have to come back this session, maybe a special session to account for the new money coming in to truly help the people of Kentucky recover from the pandemic,” Senator Morgan McGarvey, D - Louisville, said.

Now, it is still up in the air how and when the $2.5 billion dollars will be spent. The governor says he has a plan that could create 30,000 jobs.

“We have a plan to impact businesses and people. Industries hit hard. We have a chance to run broadband to every home in Kentucky. That’s all possible with these funds,” Beshear said.

Legislators say they have to be careful because they are just one-time funds.

“We have a huge influx of money from the American Rescue Plan. That should free up money to do things to continue to help people,” McGarvey said.

“Well, the most important thing to remember it’s not a decision the General Assembly makes. It’s in the constitution that any money that withdraws from the treasury has to be appropriated by law,” McDaniel.

Though, time is of the essence because the regular session ends March 30th.

The budget being proposed by House and Senate Republicans looks similar to the one passed last year and does not include any pay raises for teachers or state employees.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.