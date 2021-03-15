Advertisement

Kentucky exceeds 5,000 total deaths, COVID-19 Memorial fund open for donations

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announces 396 cases of COVID-19 during his news conference on Monday.

You can watch that here:

With 23 new deaths today, Kentucky exceeds 5,000 new deaths bringing the total to 5,005.

The positivity rate is at 3.99%

114 people are in the ICU and 464 are in the hospital.

Infogram 3/15/2021
Infogram 3/15/2021(none)

As of Monday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Governor Beshear announced plans for the memorial during a ceremony March 6.

“This memorial is an opportunity for willing Kentuckians to help honor the memory of those who died because of this virus as well as honor the sacrifices made by all Kentuckians during this terrible pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “This memorial will also remind future generations of the hardships that the entire commonwealth endured during this difficult time and the sacrifices we all made to overcome it.”

In order to donate visit https://teamkycovidmemorial.ky.gov

Donations can be made in the name of a lost family member or friend.

The remaining money will go towards funeral cost for families of Kentuckians who died from COVID-19.

