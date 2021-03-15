Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear, First Lady mark COVID-19 vaccine milestone in Kentucky

FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack the commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health hosted a news conference in Frankfort Monday morning.

You can watch that below:

The group will join Franklin County Health Department nurses who will vaccinate several Kentuckians, marking one million Kentuckians who have received their COVID-19 shot.

