Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closed in the Harold community starting Monday
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials said a railroad crossing in the Harold community will be closed Monday morning into Tuesday.
Officials said crews will be repairing a railroad crossing on Route 979. They said a section of the road will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
They said the road will remain closed until Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to find another route.
