Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closed in the Harold community starting Monday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials said a railroad crossing in the Harold community will be closed Monday morning into Tuesday.

Officials said crews will be repairing a railroad crossing on Route 979. They said a section of the road will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

They said the road will remain closed until Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find another route.

