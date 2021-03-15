Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closed in the Harold community starting Monday

FILE
FILE(KXII)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials said a railroad crossing in the Harold community will be closed Monday morning into Tuesday.

Officials said crews will be repairing a railroad crossing on Route 979. They said a section of the road will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

They said the road will remain closed until Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find another route.

‼️Traffic Alert for the Harold area Monday-Tuesday‼️ Please remember that the railroad crossing at Harold on RT 979...

Posted by Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY on Sunday, March 14, 2021

