The Master Musicians Festival will take place in July

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - As Kentucky makes progress in the fight against COVID-19 the Master Musicians Festival (MMF) will take place July 16-17

In 2020, the Master Musicians Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival will be located at the Somerset Community College Festival Field.

Blues Traveler will be the headliner for the event.

This year the Festival will sell 3,000 tickets, half of the Festival Field’s capacity. Tiffany Finley, The Master Musicians Festival Executive Director, says the site will include temperature checks at the gate, sanitation stations, and all CDC and state health department guidelines will be followed.

“We are thrilled to announce that there will be a Master Musicians Festival in 2021 and that we’re able to bring back our headliner and almost all of the bands scheduled to play in 2020 before we canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Finley said. . “Our board members believe wholeheartedly that we can host this festival safely, especially given the pace of vaccinations in Kentucky and the significant drop in the state’s positivity rate. We are ready to celebrate together once again by bringing outstanding and eclectic music to southern Kentucky at an affordable price.”

Saturday night’s ticket will showcase Grammy award-winners and nominees.

The Blues Traveler has been together for 30 years, the lead singer John Popper is a soulful harmonica player. John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill and the late Bobby Sheehan have been together since high school.

The festival includes Blues Traveler, The Steeldrivers, The Wooks and more.

“We simply cannot wait to greet our crowd in July,” Finley said. “Music has the ability to heal and inspire, and we hope by having the festival this year we’re able to do a little of both. We’ve been through an incredibly difficult year as an organization and a community. Our hope is that we can safely bring a little normalcy and a lot of happiness and outstanding music to our festival-goers.”

The annual festival is held in July, the Master Musicians Festival has been named Southeast Tourism Society’s Festival of the Year and the Governor’s Awards for the Arts Outstanding Community Arts Organization.

Weekend passes are on sale now for the 28th annual festival sponsored by the City of Somerset. The passes are on the MMF website through Eventbrite. MMF is a family-oriented event, children 12 or younger are admitted free.

