Team Rubicon helping with flood cleanup in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As families continue to clean up after devastating flooding across the commonwealth nearly two weeks ago, Team Rubicon, a national group of volunteer veterans and first responders, are joining in to help out. On Monday, several crews were in Estill County helping clean out family’s homes.

Everett Smith has lived on Edgewater Drive along the Kentucky River for nearly 30 years now and says he’s never seen flooding this bad before.

“I’ve seen it at street level once and no higher than that,” Smith said.

But this time, water completely flooded his basement and even rose another six inches into his main floor, prompting a rescue to get him out.

“I didn’t think I’d have to be rescued, I couldn’t imagine it ever getting any higher than the bottom of my steps,” Smith said.

Smith says while nearly everything in his basement is a complete loss, he’s fortunate to have help in the cleanup process from Team Rubicon.

“As we’re going down the roads and looking at homes, we’re just thinking of what these folks went through and how we may be able to assist them and getting them back into their home safely and as quickly as possible,” said Brett Garris, incident commander with Team Rubicon.

And for these veterans and first responders, they say they’d never have to think twice about dropping everything to help others in a time of need.

“They’ve learned all these skills throughout the years of serving and they want to continue to serve so if we can use that and leverage that to help out inside communities, that’s what we’re going to do,” Garris said.

Fortunately Smith says he had a safe and warm place to stay for the time being while family, friends, and Team Rubicon help clean out his house.

At 4:30 & 5:30 on @WKYT, I visited Estill County where families continue to clean up after the devastating flooding, but now a new group of volunteers have arrived to help out: wkyt.con/livestream #KYwx pic.twitter.com/pqolnttzX2 — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) March 15, 2021

