Soggy trend ahead this week, temperatures climb

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend ended up better than expected when it came to rain chances, but our luck will not hold out as we head through the last days of winter.

Today and Tonight

While I think we stay mainly dry early in the day, we will be cloudy and I can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Late this afternoon and early this evening is when the bulk of today’s rain looks to move through. Those chances will continue into the evening hours before starting to become more scattered overnight.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon before dropping into the mid to upper 40s tonight.

Extended Forecast

Outside of some stray chances early Tuesday, the forecast looks dry. We might even see some sun at times throughout the day. Southwest winds will push our highs toward the 70-degree mark and it will be breezy with those winds gusting up to 20 mph or better at times. We’ll see more clouds Tuesday night, but should stay dry as we drop to about 50 for a low.

We will not have the luck of the Irish with us for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday as we see rain chances return. Those chances hang around through the end of the work and school week and some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out late Wednesday and Thursday. As of right now, we are not expecting anything severe, but as always, we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Highs Wednesday will again approach 70, before dropping into the mid to upper 60s as the cold front moves through on Thursday and drop into the low 50s by Friday behind the front.

The weekend looks nice as we officially enter spring on Saturday at 5:37 a.m. with sun and clouds and highs in the low 60s both days.

