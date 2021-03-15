Showers overnight, warming up before storms arrive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will continue throughout the evening hours but our next big chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered showers continue this evening and throughout the overnight hours. We should dry out by Tuesday morning, but we could see a stray shower or two could hang around. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

We will hang onto those mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 60s to lower 70s! Winds could gust up to 20 MPH from the southwest, so that’ll help us warm up quickly Tuesday afternoon. Peeks of sunshine are possible, but we hang onto those clouds for most of the day. Overnight lows will drop near 50.

Extended Forecast

Our next big system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. A low pressure system will track right over the mountains. Showers will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with the bulk of the rain arriving Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a chance we could see some thunderstorms later Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The greatest risks at this time will be gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low. The greatest risk for severe weather will be south of the mountains. There is still time for this system to shift, so we will keep an eye on it closely. We could see about 1-3″ of rain Wednesday through Thursday so we’ll keep an eye on that flooding threat as well.

Highs will b in the upper 60s to lower 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will drop Friday with clouds clearing out. Highs will only get into the low to mid-50s. This weekend looks very nice! Spring officially begins at 5:37 a.m. Saturday and it’ll sure feel like it. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine!

