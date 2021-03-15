Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for role in shooting

Earnest L. Goforth
Earnest L. Goforth(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Ernest L. Goforth.

Police say 49-year-old Goforth and 58-year-old Denver Napier were involved in a fight with a man on Fisherman’s Cove Road.

Investigators said the man was shot in the arm.

Police arrested Napier, but Goforth is wanted on a first-degree assault charge.

If you know Goforth’s whereabouts please contact Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

