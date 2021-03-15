Advertisement

Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday around 10:40 a.m., the London Police Department responded to a complaint on 24 Creekway Drive.

Police spoke with Candy Teeguarden, who says she and her boyfriend James M. Hughes were arguing when Hughes grabbed a gun from his car.

Teeguarden says Hughes shot the gun five times into the ground near Teeguarden. Hughes then left but threatened to return to the home and shoot again.

Police found Hughes at Flowers Bakery and he was arrested.

Hughes was charged with terroristic threatening, menacing, wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Hughes was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
Track your stimulus payment
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Cases, deaths continue to decline, positivity rate still below 4%
New businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard
New businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard
Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust

Latest News

The event brought several partners to the virtual table to discuss diabetes in the Appalachian...
‘We’re limited if we’re not healthy’: SOAR hosts Diabetes Symposium
Track your stimulus payment
Christian Appalachian Projects brings supplies to Breathitt County
‘We were drowning before the floods came’: Christian Appalachian Project donates supplies to Breathitt County
Corbin High School senior Air Force Academy Appointment
Corbin High School senior receives appointment to Air Force Academy