Police: Man charged with terroristic threatening after argument with girlfriend

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday around 10:40 a.m., the London Police Department responded to a complaint on 24 Creekway Drive.

Police spoke with Candy Teeguarden, who says she and her boyfriend James M. Hughes were arguing when Hughes grabbed a gun from his car.

Teeguarden says Hughes shot the gun five times into the ground near Teeguarden. Hughes then left but threatened to return to the home and shoot again.

Police found Hughes at Flowers Bakery and he was arrested.

Hughes was charged with terroristic threatening, menacing, wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Hughes was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

