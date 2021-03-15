Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Richmond.

Police say it happened early Monday morning at the intersection of the Eastern Bypass and Boggs Lane, near Walmart.

According to police, a pedestrian was trying to cross Eastern Bypass when they were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died. The coroner has identified that person as 47-year-old Jamie Wayne Gray, of Richmond.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and no criminal charges are pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say if you have any information about what happened you should contact CRU Investigator Chey Lewis at alewis@richmond.ky.us or (859) 623-1163.

