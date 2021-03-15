One million Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has reached a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, the state received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, now more than one million Kentuckians have received at least one shot.

Governor Andy Beshear is calling this moment a good day for Kentucky. Several Kentuckians were at the Capitol Monday morning marking this important milestone, getting their very first COVID-19 shot:

Beshear said some people are still hesitant to get the vaccine, like Keturrah Hogans who eventually decided to get one during the ceremony Monday morning in order to see her family.

“I’m ready to see my family and get back to some sense of normalcy,” Hogans said. “I was nervous all the way. I’m not scared of needles, but I was just scared of the vaccine itself.”

Beshear said the state has made a lot of progress in the past three months. He noted 99.7 percent of all first doses received have gone into arms. He also mentioned the state will likely reach another milestone this week with 5,000 Kentuckians dying from the virus.

This gentlemen among the few in Frankfort this morning getting a covid 19 shot. Now more than a million Kentuckians have received the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Yjsj6TQM1w — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 15, 2021

“How we honor them is to ensure that we defeat this pandemic as quickly as possible and we make sure that everybody counts. That everybody gets this vaccine,” Governor Beshear) said.

Beshear believes most Kentucky adults will have access to the vaccine by the end of May. He said much of that will depend on the number of vaccines the state receives from the federal government. He says he is working to increase the number of vaccination sites. There are now 567 across the commonwealth.

Beshear is encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines until everyone who wants a vaccine has access to one.

The state also plans to implement new initiatives that will help dispel fears. If vaccinations go well, Beshear said people should be able to gather indoors by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.