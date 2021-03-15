More than 974k fully vaccinated, more than 20% of Virginians receive first dose

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of March 14th, at least 1,713,722 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 974,837 people being fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort,” VDH officials said.

On Saturday, February 27th, the FDA approved a third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

The health department stated the additional doses will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state.

Moderna vaccines arrived in Virginia the week of December 21st, and Pfizer doses arrived the week of December 14th. Both were approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered in two doses, and it takes a few weeks to receive the second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered 28 days apart.

As of March 14, there have been 2,684,791 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state. The average dose administered each day is 54,368.

In total, 2,970,215 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

Federal officials have indicated that the state can expect to receive about 100,000 doses per week for the foreseeable future.

With the allocation amount being split among hospitals, health districts, pharmacies and more across the state, it limits the number of shots that can be given each week.

