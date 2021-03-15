Advertisement

Kentucky women a four seed, will take on Idaho State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina
Kentucky WBB vs. South Carolina(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s team is headed to San Antonio for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were named as a four-seed in the River Walk Region. They will take on 13-seed Idaho State.

The Bengals are 22-3 and an automatic qualifier after winning the Big Sky. The two will tip-off on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC.

The Wildcats finished the regular season at 17-8 and 9-6 in conference. Kentucky fell in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament to Georgia, 78-66 despite 33 points from Rhyne Howard.

24-1 UCONN is the one-seed in the River Walk Region.

All the games will be in the San Antonio, TX area. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

