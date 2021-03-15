Advertisement

Kentucky long-term care facilities welcome back visitors

By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Visitation resumed Monday at some long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

One year after the pandemic started, visitors were allowed back at federally-regulated long-term care facilities. Previously, visitation had only been allowed to resume at state-regulated long-term care facilities.

In March 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear called on nursing homes to restrict visitors, but those restrictions are rolling back as the state distributes vaccines and COVID-19 cases decline.

Many nursing homes, like Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, said they still have safety guidelines and some restrictions in place. For example, Kingsbrook Lifecare Center is not allowing visits in the residents’ rooms. Visits must take place in a common area.

Also, visitors must go through a health screening. Visitors are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if possible, or test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their visit.

Other facilities, like Woodland Oaks, took Monday to review their visitation guidelines instead of welcoming back visitors right away.

The change comes as the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 3.99 percent. The positivity rate in long-term care and congregate settings is about 11 percent.

