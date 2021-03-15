Advertisement

Dontaie Allen will return to Kentucky for 2021-2022 season

Kentucky's Dontaie Allen knocks down a three vs. Mississippi State in the second round of the...
Kentucky's Dontaie Allen knocks down a three vs. Mississippi State in the second round of the 2021 SEC Tournament.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Dontaie Allen says he will be back in Lexington for the 2021-2022 season.

The Falmouth Outlook, Allen’s hometown newspaper, reports that Allen will return for his redshirt sophomore season.

“He is definitely returning!” Allen’s mother, April Allen-Thomas, told Sam McClanahan of the Falmouth Outlook. “His plan is to come home and work harder than ever before and return to UK for his sophomore season, and I fully support his decision.”

During Allen’s postgame interview after the 74-73 loss to Mississippi State, he said he is going to work harder for next season.

“I’m going to stay in the gym. I’ve been working very hard over the past month and  I’m feeling really confident. I’m just going to live in the gym literally all summer. I’m going to work myself into exhaustion,” Allen explained.

