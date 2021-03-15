Dolly Parton, Zach Williams win Grammy for ‘There Was Jesus’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton and Zach Williams announced their Grammy’s win a few hours before the awards show Sunday night.
“I am very humbled but proud,” Parton wrote in a Tweet Sunday evening.
The two won the ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song’ award for their hit singe ‘There Was Jesus’.
“All glory, praise, and honor to Him!” Williams tweeted, celebrating the win.
This marks Dolly Parton’s ninth Grammy award out of 50 nominations. She has the second most Grammy nominations of any female artist in history behind Beyoncé.
This marks Zach Williams’ second Grammy Award out of five nominations.
