Corbin High School senior receives appointment to Air Force Academy

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday was a typical day for high school senior Peyton Addison until he got called down to the office.

“I had absolutely no idea...when I first got called to the office, I was like oh crap,” he said.

He soon learned someone was on the phone wanting to speak with him.

“I got on the phone…and it was Congressman Hal Rogers and at that point, I kind of knew the writing on the wall,” he said.

The writing on the wall was that Addison received an appointment to the Air Force Academy.

“I wanted to go to the Air Force Academy. It was a process I started back in August and you know ever since middle school, it’s something I wanted to do,” he said.

And his baseball Coach Cody Philpot says he is happy for Addison.

“He walks the walk. Definitely one of our leaders for sure. He’s been a big part of the program and part of our success over the last few years,” he said.

As his future is bright, Addison says he is grateful for the opportunity.

“A lot of excitement. You know I worked hard for four years ever since high school to be able to do this and then you know the application process itself was you know just a monster, so ya a lot of excitement,” he said. “That’s been one of my main goals is that I want to serve my country and you know it means a lot for me to be able to do that, at the highest level.”

Addison says he is excited for the next stage in his life and has interests in joining the academy’s baseball team.

