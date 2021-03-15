Advertisement

Budget plan gives Kentucky lawmakers authority over spending federal aid

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lawmakers have unveiled a state budget plan that stakes out their authority over how Kentucky spends the next infusion of federal pandemic relief.

Kentucky’s government is expected to receive about $2.4 billion in federal aid. The budget bill includes language giving the GOP-led legislature “express authority” over how the money is spent.

Lawmakers say the provision would rein in Gov. Andy Beshear. He’s used pandemic relief to provide eviction relief funding, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other programs.

Senate budget committee Chairman Chris McDaniel says he hopes lawmakers have discussions with the governor over how the federal relief is used.

