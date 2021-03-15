Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after the last week of the regular season

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WYMT) -

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Johnson Central

3. Corbin

4. Harlan County

5. South Laurel

6. Knox Central

7. Hazard

8. Pulaski County

9. Harlan

10. Somerset

Girls Top 10:

1. Southwestern

2. North Laurel

3. Floyd Central

4. Pikeville

5. Johnson Central

6. Shelby Valley

7. Owsley County

8. Pulaski County

9. Pineville

10. Bell County

