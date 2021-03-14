Advertisement

Search & Rescue: Lost hiker found safe in Powell County

The Natural Bridge in Natural Bridge State Park.
The Natural Bridge in Natural Bridge State Park.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews with Powell County Search & Rescue say they responded to a call about a missing hiker at Slade’s Natural Bridge State Park Saturday evening.

The hiker, a Floridian vacationing with his family, had split off from his family at the Battleship Rock trailhead.

Two teams searched the trails surrounding the area but did not find the missing man.

The team began searching again around 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The man was found and brought out around 11:12 a.m.

The man told crews he had made a wrong turn and on a trail that was in the complete opposite area of the search.

When it got dark, he decided to wait until daylight to continue on the trail.

According to crews, the man’s backpack had everything needed to survive a night in the forest and the hiker made it out with only a few scratches.

Search & Rescue crews say it is important to take a pack with emergency items.

At approximately 8:10pm yesterday, the Powell County Search and Rescue responded to a call for an overdue hiker in the...

Posted by Powell County Search & Rescue on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported
(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff: Shooting investigation in Laurel County, one in custody
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces decline in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate back near 4%
(Photo: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Perry County

Latest News

More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
Track your stimulus payment
Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for...
NKY fire departments, churches collect relief items for South Eastern KY flood victims
Ray Brown served in the United States military from 1943-1945 and was apart of the 17th...
World War II Veteran discusses his time in the service