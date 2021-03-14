Search & Rescue: Lost hiker found safe in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews with Powell County Search & Rescue say they responded to a call about a missing hiker at Slade’s Natural Bridge State Park Saturday evening.

The hiker, a Floridian vacationing with his family, had split off from his family at the Battleship Rock trailhead.

Two teams searched the trails surrounding the area but did not find the missing man.

The team began searching again around 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The man was found and brought out around 11:12 a.m.

The man told crews he had made a wrong turn and on a trail that was in the complete opposite area of the search.

When it got dark, he decided to wait until daylight to continue on the trail.

According to crews, the man’s backpack had everything needed to survive a night in the forest and the hiker made it out with only a few scratches.

Search & Rescue crews say it is important to take a pack with emergency items.

