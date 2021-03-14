Scattered showers tonight, more on the way for Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a mostly cloudy Sunday so far in the mountains with showers working in, and we’ll see a few more before the sun sets tonight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

More showers are working in tonight along a weak frontal boundary. We’re not talking heavy rain but chances will be there through the evening and early overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the low 40s in most spots.

We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies around for Monday as we await a slightly strong frontal system that will bring widespread showers to the region for Monday afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be a bit heavier, but things will be moving pretty fast, so widespread flooding doesn’t look like a big issue. Highs tomorrow will stick around the middle 50s, falling back into the upper 40s for overnight lows as the showers start to diminish.

Tuesday through Thursday

Tuesday will be our day in between, with just a stray chance for a shower. Otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday as breezy conditions help temperatures soar to back near 70°.

It’s Wednesday into Thursday we need to keep an eye on as a more powerful storm system begins moving through the center of the country in our direction. Confidence is increasing in severe weather chances across the southern Mississippi River valley for the day on Wednesday. For us, it would appear the greatest risk for storms will be late Wednesday night into early Thursday, which would decrease our chances for severe weather. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it!

Highs on Wednesday stay near 70° before dropping into the low 60s for Thursday.

Early Look at Next Weekend

As of now, it looks like we’ll be on the back side of the front for Friday and Saturday. We may have enough wrap-around moisture for stray showers on Friday. Temperatures tumble down into the 50s for Friday and the first day of spring on Saturday before bouncing back to near 60° for Sunday.

