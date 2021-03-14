Advertisement

NKY fire departments, churches collect relief items for South Eastern KY flood victims

Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for...
Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for those affected by the flooding in South Eastern Kentucky.(Fox19)
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) -Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for those affected by the flooding in South Eastern Kentucky.

The Independence Professional Firefighters Association Local 3945 and the Independence Fire District, and other Northern Kentucky fire departments are partnering with Florence Church of Christ, non-profit group Aspire Appalachia, and Breathitt County Alliance for hunger to make this drive happen.

Aspire Appalachia says that 75% of Breathitt County’s population are homeless due to the flood damage.

The water system has been damaged and polluted, the Independence Professional Firefighters Association said.

Items needed are:

  • Bottled water
  • Canned food
  • General household cleaning supplies
  • Box fans
  • Squeegees
  • Push brooms
  • New packaged sheet sets or blankets

Firefighters say they do not want anyone to bring any clothing. The items can be dropped off at the Independence Fire District Company One located at 1980 Delaware Crossing.

The drive started Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Firefighters say the items will be delivered to Jackson, KY, Wednesday, March 17.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel
Seven hurt after truck crashes into Tenn. Cracker Barrel; no serious injuries reported
(Photo: Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff: Shooting investigation in Laurel County, one in custody
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces decline in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate back near 4%
(Photo: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Perry County

Latest News

More coyote spottings are being reported during the animals' breeding season.
Kentucky wildlife biologist warns about increase in coyote sightings
The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just...
Partial roof collapse reported as flames damage historic church in downtown Louisville
Family and advocates who have stood by Tamika Palmer’s side claim justice has not been served...
Family, kids protest to commemorate Breonna Taylor’s death
Group has car caravan on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death to demand more police...
Lexington group commemorates anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death