Morehead State earns 14-seed in NCAA Tournament, to face No. 3 WVU

(WYMT) - Morehead State, led by Betsy Layne alum Preston Spradlin, earn a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles will play No. 3 WVU on Friday, March 19th.

.@MSUEaglesMBB will be the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 3 seed West Virginia Friday. #EaglesAlwaysSoar pic.twitter.com/PzjQhXNUsa — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) March 14, 2021

The Eagles beat top-seeded Belmont 86-71 to win their first OVC tournament title since 2011.

The last time the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament, Kenneth Faried and company upset No. 4 seed Louisville.

