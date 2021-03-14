Morehead State earns 14-seed in NCAA Tournament, to face No. 3 WVU
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Morehead State, led by Betsy Layne alum Preston Spradlin, earn a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles will play No. 3 WVU on Friday, March 19th.
The Eagles beat top-seeded Belmont 86-71 to win their first OVC tournament title since 2011.
The last time the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament, Kenneth Faried and company upset No. 4 seed Louisville.
