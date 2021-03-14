Lexington group commemorates anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people marked the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death with a car caravan Saturday in downtown Lexington.

The group also held a number of protests and demonstrations throughout the city last year.

Jasmine White was in the car caravan on the day, one year later, when Breonna Taylor was killed.

“It touches my heart because Breonna, she was one year older than me,” White said. “It’s a situation that could have happened to me.”

She and dozens of others took to the streets Saturday, albeit not in the same way they did many times last year.

“Like last year when we were all out in the streets, everything was shut down. People wondering what is going on,” White said.

A different way, but the same message, this time they circled the area several times.

“Our collective bargaining agreement is currently being negotiated in secret,” said event organizer April Taylor. “And we feel like that’s an issue. Our local city council has the ability to reject the collective bargaining agreement.”

This group is also following a number of bills in the Kentucky General Assembly. They want to see Breonna’s Law passed, they want no-knock warrants banned. They are also following several bills that have to do with possible charges for those arrested while protesting by police.

Specifically, the group is upset about Senate Bill 211, which passed the chamber earlier this week.

“They are trying to pass a bill that you can’t taunt or talk to police officers, in a certain way,” White said. “I think that’s ridiculous. What happened to freedom of speech?”

The group is called LPD Accountability and they say they want officers held accountable.

“Brett Hankison did receive criminal charges, but the charges had to do with bullets that hit drywall, not the bullets that hit Breonna Taylor, and that’s a problem,” Taylor said.

The group said their demands can be reviewed on their website at LPDaccountability.com.

