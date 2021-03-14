LDS church helps flood victims across Kentucky

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have stepped up to help those in need as people still try to clean up after major flooding two weeks ago.

In the past two days about 80 volunteers have come in to help families in Winchester who are trying to salvage what’s left of their homes.

Laura Davis, communication director of the church, is from the area and saw a need for help.

“Down the street, there’s a chair down there that has somebody’s stuffed animals sitting on the chair,” Davis said. “They’re covered with mud. And I have children myself, and my heart just broke that those are somebody’s memories. And those things aren’t replaceable but we can come in here and help.”

Their group has set up teams to go in and help remove debris. They’ve provided eight semi trucks full of supplies to take food, water, hygiene and cleaning supplies to neighboring hard hit counties. And they are also hosting a drive-up event for supplies tomorrow in Estill, Powell and Owsley counties.

“And then we’ll look at the crisis clean-up hotline after this weekend and see if there any more big projects that need to be done and will put together small teams to go specifically for those projects,” Davis said.

Not everyone they have helped has called the hotline. Some are neighbors who the volunteers went door-to-door asking if they needed help. Usually one person would call, and their whole neighborhood would need assistance.

“It’s been a testament to me as the desire that people have to unite and to help one another,” said Eric Blakemore, a counselor of the Lexington North State of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Green family, who lives in Clark County, says that this is a job that would have normally taken them two to three weeks. They said they couldn’t have gotten this far without the help of the volunteers.

“They’re absolutely wonderful, all I can say,” homeowner Stephen Green said.

The phone number for the Kentucky Flood Home Cleanup Hotline is 1-800-451-1954.

