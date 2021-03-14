Advertisement

Governor Beshear: Cases, deaths continue to decline, positivity rate still below 4%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference Sunday, but did release updated information on the Commonwealth’s battle with COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear announced 445 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 416,215 cases.

78 of Sunday’s new cases were children 18 years or younger. 488 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 118 in the ICU. 69 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, currently sitting at 3.99%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 16 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,982.

4,680,023 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with at least 48,606 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, 8 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

