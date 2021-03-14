Advertisement

Gatlinburg Anakeesta attraction gets visit from another Anakeesta

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s Anakeesta attraction got a visit from another Anakeesta Saturday afternoon.

Anakeesta Ironwood and her parents paid the park a visit for the first time on her 16th birthday Saturday. She said when she heard of a park that had a unique name like hers, she had to visit.

“Ever since COVID-19 hit we’ve been in Tennessee living with my father. So, it just seemed like a wonderful birthday trip to come up here,” Ironwood said.

When the park found out about her connection to Anakeesta, she was made “Honorary Employee” for the day.

Ironwood’s parents said they were just looking for names and Anakeesta was the one that stuck.

