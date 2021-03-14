Estill County Sheriff’s Office escorts hay donations to Eastern Kentucky farmers affected by flooding

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Sheriff Chris Flynn said the sheriff’s office helped escort farmers through the county who were dropping off hay donations.

On Saturday, those hay donations went to farmers in Estill and Lee Counties.

“I would like to personally thank each and every one of you that has donated, organized, and volunteered to help our community recover from this disaster,” said Sheriff Flynn in a Facebook post.

