Estill County Sheriff’s Office escorts hay donations to Eastern Kentucky farmers affected by flooding

Countless areas have been impacted by this week’s flooding. One place that was hit especially...
Countless areas have been impacted by this week’s flooding. One place that was hit especially hard is Estill County. The flooding closed down roads and left many with their homes and businesses underwater.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Sheriff Chris Flynn said the sheriff’s office helped escort farmers through the county who were dropping off hay donations.

On Saturday, those hay donations went to farmers in Estill and Lee Counties.

“I would like to personally thank each and every one of you that has donated, organized, and volunteered to help our community recover from this disaster,” said Sheriff Flynn in a Facebook post.

You can watch the video below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

