Community members in Lee County giving back with food giveaway

Community members say they felt obligated to step up.
Community members say they felt obligated to step up.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After devastating floods hit the area, community members in Lee County gathered to help those in need.

“When you have a pandemic and you have snowstorms and ice storms and you have significant flooding, historic flooding, it’s so much more important to be able to help,” Michael Halligan said.

God’s Pantry Food Bank, App Harvest and various community outreach invited community members to the Happy Top Community Center to give out boxes of food.

“People need nourishment, people need energy to be able to work on all the recovery activities that are going on,” Halligan said. “It’s very difficult to clean out a house that’s been impacted by flooding if you don’t have something in your stomach.”

Mamie Cundiff was among those in line. She said that recent flooding hit close to home.

“I’m 56-years-old, my dad was born in 1906, my mother was born in 1920,” Cundiff said. “They went through it in 1957 and here we are going through it now.”

But seeing the outreach from all over the area was enough to put a smile on her face.

“It’s really deepened my heart so much to know how good people have been to us here in Beattyville,” Cundiff said. “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s really really, it’s been tremendous.”

Not even obstacles such as sleep could prevent today’s giveaway from happening.

“Tyler slept for three hours recently and he’s here and he’s greeting us with a smile on his face and this is what it’s all about is being here for each other,” Amy Samples said.

