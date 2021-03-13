Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star 2022 cornerback Andre Stewart has committed to Kentucky after his de-commitment from Auburn back in January.

Stewart de-committed from Auburn on January 8. He picked up offers from a number of high-major programs, including Oregon, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Tennessee and Louisville. Stewart is considered the 37th-best cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.

With Stewart’s commitment, Kentucky now has two commits in the 2022 class. He joins Michigan native Jeremiah Caldwell.

