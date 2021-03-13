Advertisement

Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky

Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky(Rusty Mansell | Photo: 247Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star 2022 cornerback Andre Stewart has committed to Kentucky after his de-commitment from Auburn back in January.

Stewart de-committed from Auburn on January 8. He picked up offers from a number of high-major programs, including Oregon, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Tennessee and Louisville. Stewart is considered the 37th-best cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.

With Stewart’s commitment, Kentucky now has two commits in the 2022 class. He joins Michigan native Jeremiah Caldwell.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

KABC Region players and coaches of the year announced
East Ridge outlasts Belfry
Belfry’s Bol Kuir pulls down second-most rebounds in a game in KHSAA history
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard makes first national recruiting list
Paintsville's Hunter Ousley named second team Small School All-American by MaxPreps.
Paintsville’s Hunter Ousley named MaxPreps Small School All-American