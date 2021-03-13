Sources: Cam’Ron Fletcher to transfer from UK men’s basketball
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
Kentucky freshman Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Former ESPN 100 prospect played nine games this season for the Wildcats.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2021
The official UK Men’s Basketball Twitter account wished Fletcher well on Saturday afternoon.
We want to wish @CamRonFletcher1 well as he takes the next step in his career.— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 13, 2021
Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. #LaFamilia https://t.co/XyJqTzjn8S
Fletcher played just nine games for the Wildcats in his freshman season, starting just one: November 29 vs. Richmond.
He, notably, stepped away from the team at the request of Head Coach John Calipari for a time in December.
Fletcher averaged just under two points, two rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.
