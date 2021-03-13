Sources: Cam’Ron Fletcher to transfer from UK men’s basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Kentucky freshman Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Former ESPN 100 prospect played nine games this season for the Wildcats. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2021

The official UK Men’s Basketball Twitter account wished Fletcher well on Saturday afternoon.

We want to wish @CamRonFletcher1 well as he takes the next step in his career.



Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. #LaFamilia https://t.co/XyJqTzjn8S — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 13, 2021

Fletcher played just nine games for the Wildcats in his freshman season, starting just one: November 29 vs. Richmond.

He, notably, stepped away from the team at the request of Head Coach John Calipari for a time in December.

Fletcher averaged just under two points, two rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.

