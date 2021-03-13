Advertisement

Sources: Cam'Ron Fletcher to transfer from UK men's basketball

Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky freshman forward Cam’Ron Fletcher has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

The official UK Men’s Basketball Twitter account wished Fletcher well on Saturday afternoon.

Fletcher played just nine games for the Wildcats in his freshman season, starting just one: November 29 vs. Richmond.

He, notably, stepped away from the team at the request of Head Coach John Calipari for a time in December.

Fletcher averaged just under two points, two rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.

