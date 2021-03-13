HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few of us have seen some showers on this Saturday afternoon, but most of us continue to see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s to right around 60° for most of us this afternoon.

Tonight through Sunday Night

The chance for a stray shower will continue to exist into the overnight, but most will stay dry with skies staying partly cloudy. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower 40s for most, with some middle 40s in the southern parts of the area.

Our Sunday will be very similar to our Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and the occasional showers strolling in during the afternoon hours. We’ll only make the lower to middle 50s for our Sunday afternoon with winds remaining light.

Stray shower chances continue into Sunday night as lows dip back into the lower 40s, with skies otherwise staying mostly cloudy.

Into the workweek

We’ll be waiting on a cold front to sweep through the mountains during the day on Monday, bringing slightly higher chances for some steadier rain into the region, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will only get up into the middle 50s as cloud cover once again rules the day.

We’ll catch a bit of a break on Tuesday as we’ll be in between systems with only a stray chance of a shower. Highs soar to near 70°, though, thanks to strong southwest breezes.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for a strong front to bring in chances for showers and even some thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday, though models are still off a bit on timing.

