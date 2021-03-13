Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Perry County

CORNETTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies say they, along with Kentucky State Police, recovered a stolen truck Saturday afternoon.

The Ford F-150 was reported stolen by Tim Short Automotive in Hazard.

The ongoing police investigation led officers to a wooded area in the Cornettsville-Blackey community where the truck was recovered.

Deputies ask that if you have any further information please contact the Sheriff’s Office or Hazard Police Department.

