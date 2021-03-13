Advertisement

Sheriff: Shooting investigation in Laurel County, one in custody

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Laurel County Friday afternoon.

Deputies say two people physically assaulted a man before one of the two individuals shot him in the arm.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment while the suspects fled.

Deputies say one of the two suspects, 58-year-old Denver Napier, was found in a car on Chaney Ridge Road and charged with conspiracy to commit assault as well as a trafficking charge for meth.

Napier was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputies tell us the second suspect is still at large.

