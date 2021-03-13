Powell County continues to clean up after heavy flooding

Powell County, Ky. (WKYT) -

It’s been 12 days since the major flooding in Powell County. County officials and the community have been doing their best with the cleanup since the historic event.

“The community is doing a lot better we pulled together soon as it happened. The mayor and people from all over came in and start helping, we were two days ahead of ourselves.” Lisa Johnson said.

Lisa Johnson, the Public Information Officer of Powell County, was hard at work rescuing people from kayaks days ago. She’s mentioned that’s it’s still going to be awhile for everyone to recover, but the community has really come together

“I think that’s what friends are for: to help you get through it. When you can’t walk, lean on us and we’ll help you.” Johnson said.

Yesterday, the R & B restaurant in Clay City held a fundraiser and raised over $2000 for flood victims. There was a silent auction, a bake sale, and live performances as well.

“The waitresses got together and did it all within a week and it was awesome. They had live music and did a great job and that says a lot for people.” Johnson said.

Not only have local officials helped with the flood clean up, but it’s also been a hub for national help.

Larry Koch, Kentucky representative of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program and Mike Hibbard, Commander of the Disaster Relief, have been staying at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Stanton for over a week helping with clean up.

“The kitchen crew is here, and so we all gather here and eat here and sleep here. This is our headquarters.” Mike Hibbard said.

All of the work orders come into their center at the church and from here they are able to send crews from many different states to provide assistance, and more are on the way.

“And we are here because he sent us here and we are just doing his business. This what we do is free of charge.”

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program team has mentioned they have seen a down-tick in requests for help. They are hoping more people will see this and reach out to them for assistance.

