New businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said she is hopeful for the future of her city’s downtown.

“We don’t want our downtown to be a chore or an errand. We want it to be a place that you want to be, that you’re choosing to come,” Downtown Coordinator for the City of Hazard Bailey Richards said.

Richards said she is trying to find out the best ways to revitalize Downtown Hazard.

“And that’s going to be smaller retail, specialty retail, boutiques, restaurants, entertainment, arts, culture, kind of monopolizing on those things that our community does really, really well,” Richards said.

One of the restaurants coming is the North Fork Pub. Its owner, Mike Adams, remembered a time the downtown was full of life.

“The fact that I was born in here, I can remember driving through Downtown Hazard with my grandfather and all the little stores being open and people walking everywhere and now, over the years that I’ve come back to visit, you can kind of see the change,” North Fork Pub Owner Mike Adams said.

Adams said he is part of the new change to Downtown Hazard and is excited to bring life back into it.

“We just want to see the city and the county get back to where it was when I was a kid, when I used to come down here and visit. It’s definitely changed, not for the better, it could definitely use a little jumpstart,” Adams said.

Adams says they hope to get everything finished by the end of April. The other businesses and restaurants coming to Downtown Hazard include another salon, a coffee shop called Hazard Coffee Company, Duke’s Steakhouse, and two other restaurants.

