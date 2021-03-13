Kentucky General Assembly adopts resolutions naming March 11, 2021, Social Determinates of Addiction Recovery Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Late Thursday night, the Kentucky General Assembly passed resolutions declaring March 11, 2021, Social Determinates of Addiction Recovery Day.

The resolutions were introduced by Senate President Robert Stivers and Representative Adam Bowling.

“Everybody seems to take this issue and put politics aside and say that these are our neighbors and we’re all going to have to work together if we’re going to turn this tide which is the worst public health crisis we have,” said Tim Robinson, co-chair of RECON.

Robinson says these resolutions mean the state is coming in alignment with some of the leading recovery institutions to continue to strive to provide comprehensive care to recovering addicts.

“Not any other disease out there is going to impact all aspects of your life as dramatically as addiction does. So, when we realize it’s a disease and we realize it’s a complex disease then we can start looking at, okay with this complex disease it’s going to take complex solutions,” said Robinson.

The resolutions urge Kentucky legislators and officials to address the social determinates of addiction recovery such as accessible health care, employment opportunities, affordable housing, transportation and childcare.

“It’s important for them as they look at, can I do this? Can I make a life change? That they know that they’re going to have the wrap around support it’s going to take because it’s not an overnight fix. Everybody wants a silver bullet for addiction. There is no silver bullet. The only thing that works is a comprehensive approach that gives people the wrap around services they need to be successful,” said Robinson.

Robinson says making these services readily available will help Kentuckians in their recovery process.

