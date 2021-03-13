Advertisement

J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are still J-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday “from Jennifer and Alex,” emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report that the pair had split.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deng Mayot arrest
Former college basketball player arrested on charges of assault, terroristic threatening
Raymond D. Bowling
Laurel County man found safe, Golden alert lifted
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces continued declines in COVID-19 cases Friday
The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
#WeareKnottAlone
We Are Knott Alone: Students rally around teacher after massive flood damage

Latest News

UT Grad is world renounced photographer
UT grad with Down Syndrome recognized world-wide for photography skills
Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage...
US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic
Three Years Later: Pikeville community remembering fallen hero officer Scotty Hamilton
Jeffrey Abner (left), Stacie Graves (center left), Sonya Browning (center right), and Jamie...
Sheriff: Four arrested in Laurel County drug bust