Advertisement

House panel tabulates what impeachment petitioners owe

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky legislative panel is presenting bills charging thousands of dollars in costs to the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office.

Media outlets report the House Impeachment Committee on Friday sent letters charging the petitioners more than $62,000 collectively.

Petitioners against Gov. Andy Beshear will be asked to pay $42,444.

Petitioners against Attorney General Daniel Cameron will face a $7,597 bill.

Petitioners against state Rep. Robert Goforth will face a bill of $12,457.

The petitioners will have the ability to object. Some of the petitioners have signaled that they will object to the bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
Possible meth in the house
Total loss of single-story house after fire; possible meth inside the house
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces easing of more nursing home visitation restrictions

Latest News

Frankfort State Capitol
Kentucky General Assembly adopts resolutions naming March 11, 2021, Social Determinates of Addiction Recovery Day
‘Day of Giving’ raises more than $100,000 for Red Cross Flood relief
‘Day of Giving’ raises more than $100,000 for Red Cross Flood relief
Sheriff: Shooting investigation in Laurel County, one in custody
Sheriff: Shooting investigation in Laurel County, one in custody
We Are Knott Alone: Students rally around teacher after massive flood damage 11 p.m.
We Are Knott Alone: Students rally around teacher after massive flood damage 11 p.m.
Social Determinates of Addiction Resolution
Social Determinates of Addiction Resolution